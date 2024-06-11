EMTs Deliver 1st baby in Berbice Region

Within a month of commissioning the Emergency Medical Services in Berbice, EMTs attached to the New Amsterdam Fire Station were called to a critical situation early on Saturday morning.

At approximately 7:39 a.m. on June 8, the crew, consisting of EMTs T. Smartt, J. Haney, and driver R. Porter, successfully assisted in a delivery.

The patient, 41-year-old Michelle Moriah, was in active labor when the EMTs arrived.Through their swift and professional response, they provided the necessary care and support for Michelle, leading to the safe birth of a healthy baby boy.

This significant event underscores the vital impact and readiness of the newly established Emergency Medical Services in Berbice, showcasing their capability to handle urgent and complex medical emergencies effectively.

To request an ambulance, call 912.