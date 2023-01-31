Empire rebound to earn first victory of the BFA Premiership Loop Barbados

Black Immigrant Daily News

Empire SC quickly responded to early disappointment to earn their first victory in the 2023 Barbados Football Association (BFA) Premier League.

Last Sunday evening, the “Blues” defeated Scotty’s Car Rental St Andrew Lions 3-2, to avenge their opening day defeat to Brittons Hill.

It was another slow start for Empire, who allowed Lions’ forward Jomo Harewood to score in the 2nd minute.

Two quick goals by Zinho Harris in the 17th and 22nd minutes brought some relief to the Empire camp, and when Jamaican international Ormando McLeod scored Empire’s third goal in the 30th minute, the contest was seemingly over.

Darico King converted a 42nd minute penalty to end an action-pack first half which contained five goals.

In the second match of the evening, Claytons Kola Tonic Notre Dame and Phillips Bakery/Dover Market Paradise FC played a dreary 1-1 draw.

Neither goalkeeper was threatened in the first half as the closest opportunity came via a 25 yard free-kick from Paradise skipper Armando “Sugar” Lashley which was tamely struck and easily gathered by Notre Dame goalkeeper Shakib Kellman.

Paradise’s Tyrique Bailey-Edwards (blue) attempts to play the ball up the field but is closely being monitored by Notre Dame captain Carl Joseph.

Notre Dame took the lead in the 74th minute.

Janeico Baptiste’s free kick from the left was misjudged by Paradise’s goalkeeper Jason Boxhill and Dames’ Kevon Lucas benefited from his error, to bundle the ball over the line from close range.

When victory seemed imminent for the Bayland boys, Tyrel Demendonca dented the hearts of the Dames supporters in the 93rd minute.

Paradise and national midfielder Jomo Harris takes control of the ball during the duel with Notre Dame.

Mario Harte, was allowed time to pick up his head in midfield to play a precise pass over the Notre Dame defense into strike partner Demendonca, whose left footed volley eluded the right arm of Kellman, who was livid with his backline cast.

