Emily Dodson appointed Chair of Law Reform Commission

Attorney at Law Emily Dodson has been appointed as the new Chair of the Law Reform Commission.

Meanwhile, Lenox Shuman, a former Opposition Member of Parliament and indigenous rights advocate, has been sworn in as a member of the commission.

Both Dodson and Shuman were sworn in before President Dr Irfaan Ali this morning. They will serve for the next three years.

Prior to this appointment, Dodson was a member of the commission under the chairmanship of retired Justice of the Appeal Court, Beasraj Singh Roy.

Roy resigned before the end of his tenure. The commission’s other members include Teni Housty, Deenawati Panday, and Clarissa Riehl.