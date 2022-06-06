Emergency works underway in Kwakwani as rainy season persists – CDC

Flooding in Kwakwani, Region Ten [File photo]

The National Taskforce on Flood Monitoring through the Civil Defence Commission (CDC), is working assiduously to ensure impacted and potentially impacted communities across Guyana are assessed and managed during this rainy season.

Reports from Regions 2, 4, 5 and 7 indicate that while water has accumulated in some areas due to heavy rainfall the impact thus far is not significant.

The village of Rockstone in Region 10 however, has reported household impacts.

Emergency works in Kwakwani are underway to ensure drainage systems remain operational and water purification tablets, collapsible water containers and cleaning hampers have been distributed to some residents.

Additionally, the Hydrometeorological Service highlights that communities in Region 2 (Karawab, Leguan and Varsallies), Region 4 (South Ruimveldt, Grove, Friendship, Enmore and Timehri), Region 6 (Crabwood Creek), and Region 10 (Coomaka) all have accumulated at least two inches of water over the last 24 hours.

Persons living in those areas and their environs are urged to be vigilant and cautious as more rainfall is forecasted.

The Taskforce, through various Ministries and Agencies, is continuously monitoring locations countrywide and is prepared to render further assistance if necessary.

The CDC encourages all Guyanese to report any impacts to local authorities or the National Emergency Monitoring System (NEMS) on 600-7500 or 226-1114 at any time.