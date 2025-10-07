EMC, GTA launch training for tour guides in Tapakuma Village

Environmental Management Consultants Inc. (EMC), in collaboration with the Guyana Tourism Authority (GTA), commenced Tour Guiding and Interpretation Training today in Tapakuma Village.

The four-day training, facilitated by Mr. Kenneth Shvidyal and Mr. Wally Prince, brings together participants from the Tapakuma community who are engaged in tourism development and conservation activities.

The programme is designed to strengthen participants’ knowledge and skills in tour guiding and interpretation, enabling them to deliver engaging, educational, and sustainable visitor experiences within their community.

The training focuses on four key areas:

1. Professionalism and Understanding the Tourist / Building Rapport – Developing interpersonal and communication skills to enhance visitor experiences.

2. Responsible Tourism – Promoting sustainable practices that protect natural and cultural heritage.

3. Interpretative Itinerary Planning – Designing informative and meaningful visitor experiences.

4. Tour Management and Leadership – Building leadership and management capacities for effective tour operations.

Participants will engage in interactive workshops and practical field sessions, designed to strengthen interpretative techniques and create community-driven tourism excellence.

This training forms part of the ongoing efforts by EMC and its partners to build capacity among community-based tourism operators, empower Indigenous communities, and promote sustainable tourism development across Guyana.

The programme is supported by the Guyana Conservation Initiative (GCI), implemented by EMC and the Iwokrama International Centre, with funding support from the ExxonMobil Foundation.