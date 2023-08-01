Emancipation Day Messages 2023

PM Phillips urges Afro-Guyanese to continue make invaluable marks in development, transformation of Guyana

My fellow Guyanese, I extend hearty Emancipation greetings to all of Guyana, especially our Afro-Guyanese brothers and sisters, as we commemorate the 185th anniversary of the complete freedom of African enslaved people after more than 400 years of slavery.

Emancipation Day is a pivotal moment in our history, signifying the end of an era marred by oppression, inequality, and injustice. It represents the resilience of the human spirit as our forebears emerged victorious, breaking free from the ominous spirit of captivity and paving the way towards enforcing the need for equal rights and respect as freed people. So, every year on this day, we pay homage to the struggles and sacrifices of those who fought for the liberation of Africans while internalising the profound lessons of resilience, courage, and unity in the face of adversity.

Brothers and sisters, as you know, slavery led the dispersion of Africans from their homeland to various parts of the world. As such, people of African descent in Guyana along with all other English-speaking countries throughout the Caribbean, that are former British colonies where Africans were enslaved, commemorate Emancipation Day. While this dispersion has led to the proliferation of the African diaspora globally, the displacement of African peoples has also led to questions of identity. Regardless, it is crucial that, in recognition of our shared heritage, common challenges, and collective aspirations, we view ourselves as one family to foster unity and cooperation that transcend individual interests and lay the foundation for sustainable development. This lesson is as important for the African diaspora at large as it is for Afro-Guyanese, and by extension, all people of Guyana.

Today, when we look at the important aspects of our society, we are reminded of the vital role that Emancipation played and continues to play in the Guyana that we know and love; from the introduction of the “Village Movement” through purchasing abandoned plantations and turning them into communities, to the important tenets of cooperation, saving and independence. Our Guyana today reflects the values of those lessons when we consider the essential contributions of Afro-Guyanese to our country. Therefore, your Government remains committed to promoting these and other important lessons and values of our people from both the past and present.

I wish to encourage our Afro-Guyanese community to continue to make your invaluable mark in the development and transformation of our beloved country. So, as we partake in the merriment of this occasion and immerse ourselves in our rich African culture and roots, may we always remember the importance of our cultural identity while also workingtowards ensuring that unity, justice and equality for all remain at the forefront of everything we do, as we continue to build a brighter and prosperous future together.

PNC calls on Guyanese to reflect on the deep implications of Emancipation Day

HAPPY EMANCIPATION DAY to the Guyanese people.

August 1st marks the 185th anniversary of the abolition of slavery, one of the world’s most dehumanizing systems of man by man. We observe and celebrate the occasion with all Guyanese, especially those of African descent for whom Emancipation Day holds monumental historic importance.

Today, we call on Guyanese to reflect on the deep implications of Emancipation Day. In particular, we must recognize that emancipation was not granted for enslaved Africans as an act of mercy so that they can enjoy freedom for the first time. We must recognize that liberty and autonomy were already birth rights of many Africans in Africa, but were taken away from them. We must also recognize that enslaved Africans fought to regain their stolen emancipation over centuries with immeasurable endurance, fortitude, and sacrifice. The formal abolition of slavery in 1838 therefore must be properly and justifiably recognized as ACKNOWLEDGING AND RESTORING THEIR LOST FREEDOM.

On this Emancipation Day, we in Guyana must recommit to fight to restore the ongoing loss of freedoms in our society —both politically and economically. At the political level, Guyanese must continue to resist a government that believes that good governance and democracy can be sacrificed at the altar of political domination, a government that values its own tenuous political existence far above the rights of its citizens and the fate of the country.

The country is also witnessing the economic bondage of many of its people, especially the poor, the less fortunate, and those in political opposition. We therefore must fight for the total economic emancipation of all Guyanese. By economic emancipation, we mean all Guyanese must have the freedom and opportunity to be and to do all they deem necessary to achieve prosperity and economic security for themselves. At present, too many are economically oppressed because of poverty and low incomes, inadequate skills and capabilities, high cost of living, unemployment, few opportunities, discrimination, and inadequate social programs.

A fully emancipated Guyana would be a country where all citizens can enjoy their full social, economic, and political rights regardless of their race, ethnicity, gender, political affiliation, religion, or social status. A fully emancipated Guyana would be a country that fulfils Article 40 (1) of its own constitution, which states: “Every person in Guyana is entitled to the basic right to a happy, creative and productive life, free from hunger, ignorance, and want.”

Let us continue the struggle to liberate our country from all forms of bondage, deprivation, suppression, and inhumanness. Let us be motivated that, with proper leadership, we can build Guyana into one of the best countries to live in.

Use African ancestors’ struggles as source of inspiration – PPP

The People’s Progressive Party (PPP) wishes to extend warmest greetings to every Guyanese, especially our Afro-Guyanese brothers and sisters on the occasion of the 185th Anniversary of Emancipation.

Slavery remains the most cruel and inhumane system of subjugation and discrimination known in human history. The celebration of its abolition is the duty of every single human being.

This occasion once again provides another opportunity for all to reflect on the tremendous sacrifices made by our Afro-Guyanese ancestors who were brought inhumanely to this land in chains to provide free labour for the sugar plantations.

They were stripped of their humanity and dignity and forced to toil long hours. Many were tortured and brutally killed for simply standing up for their rights. In their long and unyielding march for freedom, many battles were fought, including the Berbice Slave rebellion led by our nation’s National Hero, Cuffy.

When freedom finally came, the freed slaves and their descendants demonstrated an exceptional degree of industry, thrift, and financial acumen and hence, were able to acquire large portions of land, which today remains the foundation of our village movement.

Indeed, the contributions of slaves and their descendants to every facet of life in this nation is impossible to accurately capture in a mere statement of this nature.

As we celebrate this important historic and national occasion, we urge every Guyanese not only to reflect upon the struggles, herculean sacrifices of the slaves and their descendants, and their remarkable achievements, but also to use them as a source of inspiration and guide as we continue to work together to build a united and democratic nation.

Happy Emancipation Day to all.

African Guyanese contributions are evident in critical sectors – ERC

The Ethnic Relations Commission, (ERC), joins with all Guyanese in commemorating the185th Emancipation Anniversary and in particular, to acknowledge the struggles and victory of African Guyanese against the institution of slavery. According to the Venn Commission of the late 1940s, slavery in British Guiana resulted in close to half a million deaths of enslaved Africans in the work to make Guyana’s coastland habitable.

The free labour of the enslaved Africans, “drove back the sea and cleared, drained and reclaimed 15,000 square miles of forest and swamps. This is equivalent to 18% of Guyana’s 83,000 square miles. In the process, they installed 2.58 million miles of drainage canals, trenches and inter-bed drains; 3,500 miles of dams, roads and footpaths; and 2,176 miles of sea and river defence” (Venn Commission).

Further, enslaved Africans, “to build the coastal plantation alone, had to move 100 million tons of earth” without machinery (Venn Commission).

The ERC is resolute that despite the brutal historical circumstances, the African Guyanese community continues to contribute significantly to the progress of the multi-ethnic society and national harmony. Their contributions are evident in the critical sectors of education, health, national security and sport, among others.

The arrival from Africa of chained human cargo in the early years serves as poignant reminders of the first pillars that supported the formation of the multi-ethnic Guyanese society. Looking back, we can all learn from their experiences while faced with the changing dynamics of this century.

Happy Emancipation Anniversary to all from the Chairman, Commissioners and staff of the Ethnic Relations Commission!

GAWU recognises tremendous sacrifices, selfless contributions African ancestors

The Guyana Agricultural and General Workers Union (GAWU) once again takes this opportunity to salute our Afro-Guyanese brothers and sisters across the country and in the diaspora on the occasion of Emancipation Day.

This historic anniversary provides yet another opportune moment to reflect on the sacrifices made by our African ancestors who were brought to these shores in chains to provide free labour to the sugar planters.

Stripped of their humanity and dignity and forced to toil long hours, to say that our African ancestors suffered at the hands of the sugar planters would be a gross understatement. During that genocidal process, many were tortured and brutally killed for standing up for their rights. In the long march to freedom, many battles were fought, including the Berbice Slave rebellion led by our National Hero, Cuffy.

In the end, the resilient spirit of resistance, demonstrated by our African ancestors, prevailed and freedom was attained in August 1838. Freed and successful in forging a society, having purchased a number of villages, there were attempts by the sugar planters to sabotage the slaves’ newly won independence. However, their determination for success and peace resulted in their triumph.

Our African ancestors and their descendants have and continue to make invaluable contributions to the development of Guyana. The foundations of our society and economy were firmly laid by them through hard work and commitment to their homeland.

As our Union once again recognises the tremendous sacrifices and the selfless contributions African ancestors made to our modern society, it wishes to reiterate the importance of the principle of racial equality, and a governance mechanism where each and every citizen regardless of race, colour or creed, be given an equal opportunity to contribute to advancement of our society.

Once again, happy Emancipation greetings to all Guyanese, in particular our Afro-Guyanese brothers and sisters.