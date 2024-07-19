Elon Musk to examine opportunities in Guyana following meeting with Pres. Ali

This morning, President Dr Irfaan Ali met virtually with the founder of Space X and Tesla, tech giant Elon Musk.

Discussions focused on the advancement of Guyana’s economy, particularly in the areas of innovation and technology, and the opportunities that exist in the respective sectors.

Musk congratulated President Ali on the impressive rate of progress and development in Guyana. He said that his team will examine any potential opportunities.

Director of Presidential Affairs, Mrs Marcia Nadir-Sharma was also part of the meeting.