Electric sparks at Number 58 Primary force early dismissal

Classes were dismissed early at the at Number 58 Primary School on Thursday after sparks were observed coming from the electric meter attached to the building. In response to the incident, school officials immediately dismissed students.

The Corriverton Fire Service and the Guyana Power and Light (GPL) were quickly summoned to the scene to address the situation. Initial reports suggested that the wire connecting to the meter had recently been encased, as repair work was conducted on the school during the holidays.

The GFS has launched an investigation into the cause of the sparks. In the meantime, it has been confirmed that a regional electrical engineer has been assigned to inspect the school’s wiring system to ensure its safety.