El Paso thief crashes stolen car into hill

Police in Regional Division Eight are investigating a car theft in the village of El Paso, Region Eight (Potaro-Siparuni) which occurred on Tuesday.

Reports are that a 22-year-old man stole the car, HC 5757, about 20:20h on Tuesday from a 48-year-old miner.

The suspect, who is a pork-knocker from the same village, was arrested by Police and has since admitted to sneaking into the Fielder Wagon motor car valued $1,250,000 and driving away. The vehicle was later found crashed on a hill.

Enquiries revealed that around 18:30h, the owner of the car, Felthon Benn, went home from work and parked his car in front of his house, leaving the car key on the driver’s seat. He told Police that he went into his home after which his son told him that “someone gone with the car”.

Benn said that he checked outside his home and saw that the car was indeed missing, so he went in search of the vehicle. He later found the car crashed into a hill in the El Paso village.

The matter was reported to Mahdia Police Station. Ranks visited the scene and based on information received, arrested the 22-year-old suspect, who confessed to the offence. He remains in custody pending charges.