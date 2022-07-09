Eid-ul-Adha Messages:

Eid-ul-Adha Greetings from Prime Minister Brig. (Ret’d) Mark Phillips:

Fellow Guyanese, I wish to extend hearty Eid-ul-Adha greetings to our Muslim brothers and sisters in Guyana and across the world.

Today, Muslims will indulge in prayers, gift-giving and celebration in honour of the selflessness and willingness of s son, Prophet Ismail, as a sacrifice as God commanded. Eid-ul-Adha also commemorates the conclusion of the Hajj, the annual Islamic pilgrimage to Mecca.

As these observances are honoured within the Islamic faith, Guyanese can all learn from the lessons that enshrine this occasion. Eid-ul-Adha teaches us the value of sacrifice. It invokes in us the opportunity to indulge in introspection about the importance of sacrifice and the selflessness that it requires. When we are able to place ourselves aside, we are able to see clearly the needs of others.

Sacrifice allows us to partake in contributing to the greater good. Sacrifice enables us to truly be good neighbours to our fellow man. It contributes to peace, harmony and love among people.

On these occasions, I am always proud to emphasise the rich culture of our Guyanese citizens. Not only do our cultures allow us to celebrate with each other, but the strong faith of our people has helped to build this nation. It has evoked mutual respect, which, ultimately, feeds into a strong bond and unity among Guyanese.

As our Government moves toward building a “One Guyana” with prosperity for all, it is these lessons that will guide our people to strive toward greater unity. If we all look after and care for our neighbour and place our own desires aside, we can collectively move towards building a nation where there is true prosperity and happiness as preserved in our National Pledge.

So on this occasion, as our Muslim brothers and sisters partake in their holy celebration, reflection and quality family time, I express gratitude for the teachings of Eid-ul-Adha that equally inspire and guide all citizens.

Once again, on behalf of all of Guyana, I wish our Muslim community Eid Mubarak.

……………………………………………………………………………………………………

EID-UL-ADHA MESSAGE (2022) FROM THE APNU+AFC:

The APNU+AFC Coalition extends Eid-ul-Adha greetings to all Guyanese, but more especially to our Muslim Brothers and Sisters. Eid-ul-Adha, or the “Feast of Sacrifice,” is deeply rooted in the life of the great Prophet Abraham (upon whom be peace). The observance signifies the willingness of the Prophet Abraham to sacrifice his son, Ismail, as ordered by Allah. It is one of Islam’s most important holidays.

However, as Abraham was about to kill Ismail, Allah stopped him, sending the Angel Jibreel, or Gabriel, with a ram to sacrifice instead. Since then it has become a duty on all Muslims to sacrifice animals on the occasion as a reminder of Abraham’s willingness to sacrifice his son to please Allah

The significance is to sacrifice what comes between us and Allah—whether it be ego, material possessions, passion, or power—and to resolve to fully obey Him. These teachings hold great significance in giving moral and spiritual directions to our personal life.

The APNU+AFC has always been and will always remain respectful of Guyana’s cultural and religious diversity and believes that our diversity serves to the country’s advantage.

May this occasion inspire all Guyanese to recommit to the ideals of unity, selflessness, shared sacrifices, and a shared destiny.

…………………………………………………………………………………………………..

Eid-ul-Adha Greetings from the People’s Progressive Party:

The People’s Progressive Party (PPP) takes this opportunity to extend greetings and best wishes to the Muslim communities here in Guyana and in the Diaspora on the sacred occasion of Eid-ul-Adah.

Eid-ul-Adah reminds us of unbridled humility and the willingness to selflessly make sacrifices in obedience to God. Its message is seen as pertinent to the spiritual upliftment of all mankind which redounds in peace and togetherness. It comes during the annual Holy Pilgrimage to Mecca, The Hajj; a journey that embodies sacrifices in the quest to fulfill religious obligations and which is demonstrative of the teachings of equality.

Its observance continues to exemplify humane characteristics of generosity, morality, and love for others, especially the less fortunate. In a multi-religious society like Guyana, these attributes have proven their value not only in catalyzing and strengthening bonds among our people but also in forging a better understanding and appreciation of our cultures.

As our Muslim brothers and sisters celebrate in traditional ways, the party urges reflection on the pertinent messages of the occasion and the many sacrifices Guyanese have made over time for self-advancement and nation-building with the common objective of a better life and future for all.

Once again the PPP extends best wishes for the occasion. Eid Mubarak!

…………………………………………………………………………………………………..

A MESSAGE FROM THE ERC ON EID-UL-ADHA 2022:

The Ethnic Relations Commission, (ERC), extends warmest EID – UL – ADHA greetings to

Muslims and all Guyanese on this annual observance.

The national holiday which translates as the ‘festival of sacrifice’ is a symbolic Islamic principle for all humanity; obedience to God and the message associated with sacrifice. The ERC urges all to heed the universal message of EID – UL – ADHA for a better Guyana – render support to each other, especially in situations of need.

Sharing during this holiday to the less fortunate, neighbours and friends is commendable and in recognition of the brotherhood existing among Guyanese. The observance remains a beacon of inspiration, guidance and motivation for all of us to build and promote national harmony. The lessons of sacrifice and humility must inspire us all as Guyanese.

Moreover, the Commission supports the thrust of this countrywide observance which strengthens ties with other ethnic groups in our multi-cultural society. The ERC is positive that our status as ‘One People’ is given deeper meaning during EID – UL – ADHA celebrations every year.

The national holiday represents another veritable example of the peaceful co-existence all

Guyanese enjoy and the religious freedoms that are allowed. The ERC reiterates on this holiday that Guyanese of all ethnicities can draw important messages and principles from each other’s observances on the cultural calendar.

Eid Mubarak from the Ethnic Relations Commission!

…………………………………………………………………………………………………

GAWU Eid-ul-Adha 2022 message:

The GAWU joins to extend our warmest wishes to Muslims across our country and around the world who are celebrating Eid-ul-Adha. This special holiday is a time to honour the sacrifice, resolve, and commitment to God demonstrated by Abraham. It would usually mark the end of the pilgrimage of Hajj performed each year by millions of Muslims who journey from all corners of the world to Mecca as a testament to their faith.

The observances of Eid-ul-Adha provides yet another opportunity to reflect on the values of sacrifice, service, compassion, charity, and for helping the less fortunate. Through symbolic sacrifice, the history of Eid Al‐Adha teaches us the duty of respect and care for the next generation. It teaches us the duty of building a healthy family, a healthy society and functional nation state that guarantee us social justice, and solidarity and welfare for our sons and daughters.

At we observe this important day on the Muslim calendar, GAWU urges that we spare a thought for the less fortunate in society. Today, as our country steadily expands and reaches new heights allow us to recognize they are those among us who need our assistance and a helping hand. Indeed, they are our brothers and sisters, and we should seek to ensure that we all rise together and no one is left behind. Indeed, for us, this remains one of the most endurings messages of the Eid-ul-Adha observances.

GAWU urges that this Eid-ul-Adha be an occasion of sharing love and blessing with friends and family. Eid-ul-Adha Mubarak to all Guyanese.