Eid-ul-Adha is reflection of happiness, family bonding and nurturing mutual compassion for humanity – CIOG

Eid-ul- Adha Message from the President of the CIOG – July 2022:

Eid Mubarak, Eid Mubarak, Eid Mubarak!

“This day I have perfected your Deen for you, completed my favour upon you, and have chosen for you Islam as your Deen.” (Holy Quran – Surah Al-Ma’eda Chapter 5 verse 3)

All gratitude is to Allah (swt), Lord of all creation, peace and blessings on the noble Prophet

(saw), his family and Companions. I offer Eid Mubarak greetings on behalf of the Central

Islamic Organization of Guyana and I ask Allah (swt), the Almighty, to accept from all of us, our good deeds.

Eid-ul-Adha is the commemoration of one of the most celebrated families in history. Our father, Ibrahim (peace be upon him) or Abraham. He is known as the common patriarch of what is referred to as the Abrahamic religions, Judaism, Christianity, and Islam. The day of Eid-ul-Adha, is the commemoration of the struggles of our father Ibrahim (peace be upon him), and his family. This struggle at its core revolves around his absolute and pure devotion to Allah (swt), GOD Almighty. Him and his family’s willingness to sacrifice everything they possessed, especially, that which he loved the most, his son Ishmael, for his Lord.

Prophet Ibrahim (peace be upon him) is described as the forefather of all the Prophets who came after him, including Moses, Jesus, and our Beloved Prophet Muhammad (saw). Prophet Ibrahim (peace be upon him) is accorded the highest status in the Holy Quran and is described in Surah An-Nahl Chapter 16: verse 120), as an “Ummah," a nation. Imagine one person referred to as an Ummah. This is partly because the amount of good, his exemplar submission to Allah (swt), and sincerity in his worship, all embodied to the degree of an entire Ummah, a nation. Further, he was given the title of Khaleel-lullah, or friend of Allah.

“When his Lord said to him ‘submit’, he said ‘I have submitted [in Islam] to the Lord of the worlds.” (Holy Quran – Surah Al-Baqara Chapter 2: verse 131)

Now that Eid-ul-Adha is upon us, how should we commemorate this day? Eid-ul-Adha is a

season of reflection, happiness, family bonding, and bridging the gap between generations, as well as nurturing mutual compassion for all of humanity. Eid is also an opportunity to

demonstrate solidarity. Especially as humanity continues to experience crises and obstacles, it is more important now than ever for each of us to be more introspective and step up to our full potential as custodians of each other. The pandemic did not look at race, color, creed or social standing. So too must our response be in the spirit of sacrifice, compassion and selflessness. Eid al-Adha is the celebration of the reformation of the human condition from that of servitude to other men to that of devotion to the Creator of all living and non-living things. Do not fall into the trap of considering yourself better than others; Remember Allah (swt) says, “People, we created you all from a single man and a single woman, and made you into races and tribes so that you should get to know one another. Allah (swt) reminds us, “The most honoured of you are the ones most mindful of Him: God is all knowing, all aware.” (Holy Quran – Surah Al-Hujraat 49: verse 13).

Considering Eid as a unifying factor for all the Muslim Ummah, I humbly request you to join me in raising our hands in Dua. Supplicating to The Almighty for Blessings and Protection of our Muslim brethren and all of humanity. Let us pray for peaceful co-existence in Guyana and the entire world. Change begins with the person in the mirror. Our actions must prove that we mean no ill to anyone and we are all part of one humanity. Each one of us has to be the change that we desire. Change yourself in order to set an example that encourages others to change. Verily, Allah (swt) will not change the condition of a people until they change what is in themselves. (Holy Quran – Surah Ar-Rad chapter 13: verse 11)

However, let us also take time to enjoy ourselves during these blessed days. As we enjoy

ourselves, let us keep the remembrance of God ever present on our tongues and in our hearts. Our beloved Prophet Muhammad, peace be upon him, described our great holiday best when he mentioned, concerning the three days which follow ‘Eid day, “They are days of eating, drinking, and remembering Allah.”

As Allah (swt) says in his Majestic Quran, “Indeed, the most worthy of Abraham among the

people are those who followed him [in submission to Allah] and this Prophet, and those who believe [in his message]. And Allah is the Wali (protector and helper) of the believers.” (Holy Quran – Surah Al-Imran 3: verse 68)

Our Father, Prophet Ibrahim, peace be upon him, epitomized the verse of the Quran: “Allah (Alone) is Sufficient for us, and He is the Best Disposer of affairs (for us).” (Holy Quran Surah Al-Imran 3: verse 173)

May Allah (swt) continue to bless you and your families and make us people who strive to bring benefit to others. Let us work on improving ourselves and those around us. Together we work to become agents of peace, instilling harmony among people regardless of ethnicity and creed. Let us be protectors of each other. May GOD bless our nation as we all strive for a better country.

May Allah (swt) show us right as right and help us to follow it and show us evil as evil and

enable us to stay far away from it. I pray our reflection leads us to be like the great Prophet, the Patriarch, our father, the Friend of GOD Ibrahim (Abraham), peace be upon him and his family.

Eid Mubarak! Eid Mubarak! Eid Mubarak!