Eid-ul-Adha a reminder of our duty to give generously – Pres. Ali

Message by His Excellency Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali President of the Co-operative Republic of Guyana On the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha 2023

I extend warmest greetings to all Guyanese, but especially to the Islamic community, on this joyous occasion of Eid-ul-Adha.

Known as the ‘Festival of the Sacrifice’, Eid-ul-Adha is of special significance to Muslims. It is a day of joy, reverence, prayer and gratitude. Muslims also use this festival for reflection and spiritual renewal, reaffirming their faith and obedience to God. It is a day when believers come together to share meals, exchange greetings and extend their generosity to others.

At the heart of Eid-ul-Adha lies the story of Prophet Abraham’s supreme act of faith when he was tested by God. Abraham’s love and loyalty to God were put to the ultimate test, as he was instructed to sacrifice his beloved son. Despite the obvious inner turmoil this command brought upon him, Abraham displayed unshakeable faith, unwavering loyalty and unfaltering obedience to God.

Abraham’s example stands as the supreme measure of total trust in God. The story of Abraham reminds us that challenges and difficulties are a test of our character, and provide opportunities to strengthen and deepen our faith and repose our trust in the author of life, God.

We read in the Surah Al-Hajj (22:78):

And strive for God with the striving due to Him. He has chosen you and has not placed upon you in the religion any difficulty. The religion of your father, Abraham…. So establish prayer and give zakah and hold fast to God. He is your protector; and excellent is the protector, and excellent is the helper.

In recent weeks, our world and country have witnessed many heart-wrenching tragedies including wildfires, floods, explosions, terrorism, capsizing of vessels, implosion of a submersible craft and infernos. These and other tragedies have resulted in deaths, damage, destruction, suffering and untold grief to the human family.

Confronted by these horrific acts we often ask ourselves where God is in all of this. We question why these terrible things happen. We search for answers as to why there is so much pain and suffering in life. It is in times like these that our faith too, like Abraham’s, is tested. It is in times like these that we must continue to believe and obey God. For we know that it is in moments of our greatest despair that the Creator carries and comforts us. We too must be agents of care and comfort.

On this festival of Eid-ul-Adha let us be reminded of our duty to give generously to others, including not only material things but also that which springs from our hearts: our care, compassion and comfort. In so doing may the Creator consecrate our efforts in building a more humane society!