Efforts still being made to locate mother of abandoned baby – Police

See full statement from the Guyana Police Force (GPF):

At about 14:45hrs yesterday (Monday), an anonymous call was made to the Mahaicony Police Station.

Acting upon information received, Sergeant Williams and a party of police ranks went to Recess, Mahaicony, East Coast Demerara.

On arrival, a group of persons were seen gathered at an area by the seaside. Sergeant Williams went inside of the bush and picked up a new born baby boy with the ‘after-birth’ still attached. The baby was in a multi- coloured gift bag.

The baby was then wrapped with a towel by Sergeant William and was escorted to the Mahaicony Public Hospital. The baby was seen and a medical examination done by a doctor on duty who stated that the baby was in good health.

The baby was admitted in the Hospital’s Maternity Ward under oberservation.

Contact was also made with the Child Care and Protection Unit. Also, efforts are being made to trace the mother.