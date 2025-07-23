Educator Daniel Williams dies during public meeting in Bartica

Daniel Williams, Headmaster of the Three Miles Secondary School in Bartica, Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni), has died.

It is suspected that Williams suffered a heart attack whilst addressing a public meeting hosted by the People’s Progressive Party Civic (PPP/C) in Agatash.

During his presentation, Williams fell to the ground. He was taken to the Bartica Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Williams was a candidate for the PPP/C.