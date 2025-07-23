Local News
Educator Daniel Williams dies during public meeting in Bartica
04 August 2025
This content originally appeared on INews Guyana.
Daniel Williams, Headmaster of the Three Miles Secondary School in Bartica, Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni), has died.
It is suspected that Williams suffered a heart attack whilst addressing a public meeting hosted by the People’s Progressive Party Civic (PPP/C) in Agatash.
During his presentation, Williams fell to the ground. He was taken to the Bartica Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Williams was a candidate for the PPP/C.
Related News
26 July 2025
Despite LCDS' windfall earnings, Norton rejects it but APNU still campaigns on its gains
04 August 2025
Buying votes is an electoral offence - GECOM warns
28 July 2025
$314.4M Karisparu airstrip upgraded
23 July 2025