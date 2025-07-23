Deonarine ready for next level after solid Regional U-19 performance Stokes ruled out as England name new captain for final India Test Vote PPP/C for continued development of Pomeroon - young candidate  Body of 18-Y-O found in trench at Number 71 Village President of Fruta Conquerors meets senior management of SM Jaleel &amp; Company in T&amp;T   Over 180 teachers granted duty-free concessions under multi-year agreement
Local News

Educator Daniel Williams dies during public meeting in Bartica

04 August 2025
Daniel Williams

Daniel Williams, Headmaster of the Three Miles Secondary School in Bartica, Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni), has died.

It is suspected that Williams suffered a heart attack whilst addressing a public meeting hosted by the People’s Progressive Party Civic (PPP/C) in Agatash.

During his presentation, Williams fell to the ground. He was taken to the Bartica Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Williams was a candidate for the PPP/C.

