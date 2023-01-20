Education Ministry discontinues use of Child Development Index Cards

Black Immigrant Daily News

Education Minister Priya Manickchand

The Ministry of Education (MOE) has announced its decision to discontinue the use of the Child Development Index Cards (CDIC) in schools, effective immediately.

A letter to this effect, which was signed by Chief Education Officer Saddam Hussain, was dispatched to all stakeholders dated January 18, 2023.

The letter, which was published on the Ministry’s Facebook Page, outlined that the continuous use of the CDIC constitutes the duplication of records and reduces the amount of time spent teaching and conducting remedial sessions.

It was explained that the Education Ministry is currently reviewing the effectiveness of existing records to ensure their usefulness for improved educational outcomes.

“The Ministry of Education (MoE) is currently reviewing the effectiveness of existing records with the primary objective of ensuring their relevance and usefulness for improved educational outcomes. While the MoE recognises that the Child Development Index Card (CIDC) was conceived with the purpose of providing longitudinal data of students’ biographic, academic, and behavioural information, it should be noted that this information can be found in other records such as students” attendance register, admission book, class logbook, report booklet, learner profile, subject and class mark records, transcript record,” the letter outlined.

