Education Ministry condemns threats to teachers, locking of schools

See full statement from the Ministry of Education:

The Ministry of Education (MoE) continues to monitor the illegal strike action being undertaken by the Guyana Teachers’ Union. The Ministry of Education has noted, through its statistical analysis, that most teachers turned out for work today. The MoE wishes to express its deepest gratitude to all those teachers who reported for duty and delivered lessons to their students today.

The MoE strongly condemns threats meted out to teachers by operatives of the Guyana Teachers’ Union and others through incendiary voice notes, text messages, phone calls and through cyberbullying. The Ministry reiterates that the threat of the Union and its acolytes that teachers who do not turn up to strike will not be on “the benefits list” is empty. Particularly, the threat to withhold duty-free concessions cannot be realized as the Ministry is now administering that process.

The MoE is also appalled at the illegal locking of schools by head teachers and the barring of students and teachers from entering some school buildings. The MoE has noted these complaints and will institute disciplinary action against anyone found culpable.

The Ministry of Education has accepted the opinion of the Ministry of Labour that it is illegal to pay teachers who do not report for duty without a legitimate reason.

The Ministry of Education wishes to advise parents of those students who are most affected that provisions have been made to ensure your children are academically engaged via our learning platforms. Educational content across Grades and particularly for exam classes, is available on the Ministry of Education’s website, the Guyana Learning Channel (television and Youtube channel), and our recently launched app, EDPal as well as on the radio, EdYou FM. These are timetabled and schedules of topics and times are published on the individual pages.

The MoE reiterates our gratitude to all those teachers who reported for duty and notes they will be recognized for their dedication towards ensuring the nation’s children receive the education they rightfully deserve.