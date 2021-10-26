Education Minister meets with Grade Six teachers on NGSA 2022

The Ministry of Education yesterday met with Grade Six teachers across Guyana to discuss the recent National Grade Six Assessment (NGSA) results and how to improve the performance of our students at the sitting of the examination in 2022.

Minister of Education Priya Manickchand told the teachers that work must be done to move each child from where they are now to a much higher level as they prepare to write the examination.

“Think of each student and devise a plan to assist each child based on their weaknesses. Our aim is to ensure every secondary school child is prepared for secondary school. Please look at your children with a different eye so that you can prepare your children to enjoy a better life in the future,” the Education Minister remarked during the meeting.

She told the teachers that yesterday’s meeting will not be the last time that they will meet with her and the Senior Officers of the Ministry since she believes that better outcomes will come if there is a collaborative effort. She said that the dates for the examinations are Wednesday, July 6th, 2022 and Thursday, July 7, 2022. Minister Manickchand noted however that the dates can change depending on the COVID-19 situation.

Minister Manickchand explained that the 2022 examination will be prepared like the 2021 examination covering topics up to the Grade Five level based on the consolidated curriculum. The teachers were also asked to make a note of the students in their class who need textbooks so that they can be sourced and provided.

She thanked the teachers for the tremendous work that they did over the past year and also during the years prior contributing to the development of Guyana by educating the nation’s children.