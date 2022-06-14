Edghill tours IndianOil as Guyana, India discuss opportunities

Public Works Minister Juan Edghill during his tour of IndianOil in New Delhi, India

Public Works Minister Juan Edghill, who is currently leading a delegation to India, has been given a guided tour of a section of IndianOil, “The Energy of India”, located at Tikri Kalan, New Delhi.

Information from its website states that “IndianOil is a diversified, integrated energy major with presence in almost all the streams of oil, gas, petrochemicals and alternative energy sources.” The company boasts of having highly trained staff, state-of-the-art equipment and operates with cutting-edge technologies, while also operating in line with world best practices, quality-consciousness and transparency.

Prior to the tour, Minister Edghill met with India’s Minister of Power, New and Renewable Energy, Shri R.K. Singh.

As both Guyana and India aim to further strengthen bilateral ties, India has also committed to giving Guyana support as the country ventures into the area of natural gas, power generation and renewable energy.

Meanwhile, Minister Edghill and his delegation have met with a ministerial team in New Delhi, to discuss matters of interest to Guyana.

The high-level meeting took place on Monday, as the two countries aim to further strengthen bilateral relations.

Discussions surrounded Guyana’s push towards affordable, renewable energy and the avenues the government is taking for this, which includes: the Gas-to-Energy Project, the new LCDS 2030 Project, the Amaila Falls Hydropower project, and solar and wind farms.

Minister Singh shared India’s experiences on renewable energy and power generation and was keen on enhancing knowledge sharing and capacity building between Guyana and India.

Guyana’s delegation led by Public Works Minister Juan Edghill meet with a team from the Indian Government to discuss opportunities for the two countries

Minister Edghill is currently on an official visit to the Republic of India for the launch ceremony of the new ferry vessel for the Northwest District. That event takes place on Wednesday in Kolkata, India.

Guyana’s delegation include: Guyana’s High Commissioner to India – H.E Charandass Persaud, Chairperson of the Transport and Harbours Department -Rosalinda Rasul, Chief Transport Planning Officer -Patrick Thompson and First Secretary-Guyana High Commission to India, Ronalda Edwards Horatio.