Edghill, Saudi Arabian Minister discuss ways to strengthen bilateral relations

Minister of Public Works Bishop Juan Edghill and Minister of Transport and Logistic Services, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Saleh bin Nasser Al-Jasser

Minister of Public Works Bishop Juan Edghill and Minister of Transport and Logistic Services, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Saleh bin Nasser Al-Jasser met on Monday and held bilateral discussions on several matters of mutual interest including tourism, aviation connectivity, infrastructural development, investment and strengthening bilateral relations and cooperation.

The two ministers met at the Future Aviation Forum which is currently being held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia during the period May 9-11, 2022.

The theme of the Forum is Innovation, Sustainability, Growth and is focused on three core thematic pillars: passenger experience, sustainability and aviation business recovery post-Covid. This is Saudi Arabia’s ¬first ever Future Aviation Forum which is being done to unite international leaders from the private and public sectors, international CEOs, and regulators to shape the evolution of international air travel and put forward new solutions.

The Forum is attended by more than 1500 delegates inclusive of several ministers with responsibilities for transport and infrastructure from different continents.

The two ministers agreed to continue cooperation to promote and facilitate air connectivity between their two countries for greater socio-economic benefits of their peoples and economies.

Minister Edghill extended an invitation to his colleague to visit Guyana and in the near future, a visit from the Saudi Arabian Minister of Transport and a delegation is anticipated.