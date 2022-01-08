Edghill puts Aronco Services Inc. on notice for failure to complete $59.9 road works



Minister of Public Works Bishop Juan Edghill inspecting works on the Queens Atlantic Road in the Industrial Area

Aronco Services Inc. has been put on notice for failing to complete the $59.9 million Queen’s Atlantic Road in the Industrial Area on the East Bank of Demerara.

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill, inspected the project on Friday and was not satisfied that the work which had a December 31, 2021 deadline remains incomplete.

The project is about 90 per cent completed. While the 275 metres concrete road is completed, the installation of the culverts remains to be done.

“I have seen the pre-cast culverts on site, but I am not happy that the workmen are not here to get them in.”

“So, my instructions are, they have two weeks to get this road open. It should have been finished to start the new year with everybody getting access. Give and take with all the delays, we are not going beyond two weeks,” the Minister stated.

The Public Works Minister said he is putting all contractors executing government projects on notice to have 2021 works completed as soon as possible.

“The instruction to all contractors in every region, where people slow down for Christmas, today is January 7 and all rollover projects must be implemented. We are not going to go into a budget cycle with projects from 2021 rolling over and then you are coming to tender for 2022 projects … We have to get 2021 completed,” Minister Edghill stated.

President, Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali said last year that all contractors executing government contracts will be held accountable. President Ali said government wants to ensure that Guyana develops at all levels and that people are happy with the quality of work and the transparent ways they are executed.

“I want you to understand what is going to take place in this country and why it is so important that we pull our socks up,” the President had said.