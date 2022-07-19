Edghill elected to Chair ICAO Meeting on reducing CO2 Emissions in Int’l Aviation Sector

Minister of Public Works Juan Edghill was today, elected Chairperson of the ICAO High-level Meeting on the Feasibility of a Long-term Aspirational Goal for International Aviation CO2 Emissions Reductions.

The meeting is being held at the ICAO Headquarters in Montréal, Canada from July 19-22, 2022.

Minister Edghill’s nomination and election have been welcomed by all participants of the high-level meeting.

He has expressed gratitude for his election and committed his support to all ICAO member states and to fruitful discussions of the subject.

“I am pleased to Chair this meeting…ICAO must do its part to mitigate the effects of climate change worldwide,” Minister Edghill told delegates.

Over the next four days, delegates will discuss ways in which CO2 emissions could be reduced using varying reduction scenarios, exploring long-term solutions for the aviation sector. This is in keeping with the United Nation’s SDG13: Take urgent action to combat climate and its impacts.

The meeting’s agenda is in keeping with the Government of Guyana’s Low Carbon Development Strategy (LCDS) 2030 which includes, among other things, stimulating future growth through clean energy and sustainable economic activities and alignment with global climate goals. The outcome of the ICAO confab will be addressed at ICAO’s 41st Assembly, scheduled for late September 2022, in Montréal, Canada.