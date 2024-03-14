ECD youths charged for stealing cows, goats

Matthew Hugh, 20, of Centenary Street, Golden Grove, East Coast Demerara (ECD) and 19-year-old Royan Shamar Roberts also called ‘Pooksie’, of Nabaclis, ECD were on Wednesday charged for stealing several cows and goats.

The duo was arrested on Sunday by ranks of the Cove and John Police Station for the offence of larceny.

However, during their appearance before Magistrate Peter Hugh at the Cove and John Magistrate’s Court they were not required to enter a plea. They were granted bail in the sum of $75,000 each and the matter was adjourned to March 27.

Meanwhile, Roberts was charged separately for Larceny of Cattle to which bail was also granted in the sum of $75,000.

Police stated that residents in the communities of Enmore, Haslington, Nabaclis and Golden Grove have, for several weeks now, been complaining about the loss of their cattle and goats.