ECD unrest: 9 released on $2.7M bail on terrorism charges

Pictured are five of the six men who surrendered to the CID Headquarters in the company of lawyers from the law firm Dexter Todd and Associates last Thursday

Nine men were arraigned before Magistrate Alisha George at the Sparendaam Magistrates’ Courts on Monday to answer terrorism-related charges.

Those charged are: Phillip Burk, Mark Hercules, Dave Berkshire, Terrence Adolphus Nedd, Antony English, Keon Glasgow, Jullian Peters, Tony MacKinnon, and Carlos Kingston.

Particulars of the charges alleged that on June 28, 2022, between Golden Grove, East Coast Demerara (ECD), and Mon Repos, ECD, while being in the company of others, with the intent to strike terror, they used wood and other materials to block, burn and damage the public road.

They were not required to plead to the indictable charges that were laid contrary to Section 309 (A) (1) (b) (ii) of the Criminal Law (Offences) Act, Chapter 8:01.

Burke was represented by Attorney-at-Law Eusi Anderson, while the others were represented by Attorneys-at-Law Dexter Todd and Dexter Smartt. They were released on $300,000 bail each.

As per the condition of bail, the defendants are required to lodge their passports with the Clerk of Court and report to the Cove and John Police Station on the 14th day of each month.

Their matter has been adjourned until February 28.Last week Wednesday, the Guyana Police Force (GPF) issued wanted bulletins for 12 men who, several months ago, had allegedly attacked several vendors at the Mon Repos Market, ECD, while reportedly ‘protesting’ the Police shooting death of Quindon Bacchus, a father of one and resident of Haslington, ECD.

Wanted bulletins were issued for: Walkie Glasgow of Golden Grove, ECD; Trotman Tixey, alias “Quincy”, of Nabaclis, ECD; Sukie Reginal of Golden Grove, ECD; “Carlos” of Golden Grove, ECD; “Ray Ray/Lilly” of Golden Grove, ECD; “Nedd” of Golden Grove, ECD; “Blammi” of Golden Grove, ECD; “Dave” of Nabaclis, ECD; “Burke” of Nabaclis, ECD; “Layne” of Nabaclis, ECD; “Kaldin” of Enmore North, ECD, and “Peters” of Haslington North & of Victoria, ECD.

In the following days, several of them turned themselves over to the Police in the company of lawyers. Three of the suspects are still on the run.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of the suspects still at large is being asked to contact the Police at: 229-2557, 229-2700, 229-2750, 225-6978, 225-8196, 229-2019, or the nearest Police station. All information would be treated with strict confidence.

Todd has described the allegations against his clients as being “a bit humorous” and is adamant that “they have absolutely nothing to fear”.

In a report, the Police Force said the men committed acts of terrorism that occurred on June 28, 2022. The Police Force has explained that terror and mayhem were unleashed on persons on the ECD when several vehicles were burnt and a number of stalls were ransacked and looted at the Mon Repos Market.

“Roads were blocked by burning debris, and scores of persons were beaten and robbed during the acts of terror committed by ‘protestors’,” the Police Force has said.

On June 28, 2022, what was supposed to be a call for justice for the killing of Bacchus of Golden Grove, ECD, escalated into terror along the ECD corridor after several vendors at the Mon Repos Market were robbed while their stalls were vandalised and goods looted.

Armed with cutlasses, knives, iron bars and other handy weapons, looters stormed the Mon Repos Market, claiming that they were retaliating against the shooting death of Bacchus, which had occurred on June 10, 2022. The looters proceeded to destroy goods, burn stalls and vehicles, shatter windscreens of vehicles, and even assault vendors – who were forced to run into the adjoining streets in fear for their lives. After the looters had made off with fruits, vegetables, clothing, shoes and other articles, vendors were left counting their losses, which amounted to millions of dollars.

Then a protest started on the morning of June 28, 2022, at the Golden Grove Market square had later seen residents blocking the main access roads on both sides with debris. Chanting and singing filled the air as residents called for justice for their fellow villager, Bacchus.

Following a thorough probe, Constable Kristoff De Nobrega of the Police Force’s Special Branch Unit was charged with murdering Bacchus, who was reportedly shot several times while allegedly attempting to sell undercover Police ranks an unlicensed firearm at Haslington, ECD.

Constable De Nobrega is currently on remand for the capital offence.

Two other Police ranks, a Corporal and a Sergeant, were also charged in relation to Bacchus’s death. Corporal Thurston Simon and Sergeant Dameion McLennon were each slapped with a charge of attempt to obstruct the course of justice, contrary to Section 330 of the Criminal Law (Offences) Act.

After the attack on the vendors, the Government had offered them compensation.

The compensation offered by President Dr Irfaan Ali amounted to millions of dollars, with one vendor receiving as much as $3M. Another vendor, whose vehicle was damaged, received $1.5M, and another vendor received $2M to compensate for his minibus that was torched by a looter.