ECD mechanic stabbed to death over old grievance

Twenty-three-year-old Shivram Mohabir also called ‘Vickash’, of Agriculture Road, Mon Repos East Coast Demearara (ECD) was on Monday evening stabbed to death by his girlfriend’s uncle over an old grievance.

At the time, the now-dead mechanic was visiting his girlfriend who reside at Fifth Street, Martyrsville, Mon Repos, ECD.

According to reports received, he was stabbed several times about his body by the suspect at about 18:30h but succumbed to his injuries at about 22:30h while receiving medical attention at the Georgetown Public Hospital.

Inews understands that the suspect inflicted the fatal wounds on the young man while he was in his girlfriend’s room. After committing the act, the suspect fled the scene but was later arrested by the police.