ECD man stabbed to death at G/Town bus park

Dead: John Williams

An East Coast Demerara (ECD) man was stabbed to death on Saturday night at the Route 44 minibus park in Georgetown.

Dead is 32-year-old John Williams, an excavator operator of Third Street Marthasville, Mon Repos, ECD.

Williams’ wife, Manesha Ali, told this publication that she last spoke with her husband around 19:30h on Saturday.

“He was coming home from work and had just gotten paid from his boss man. He usually gets paid every fortnight… when he told me he was waiting for a bus, I called back around eight something. When I called back, his phone rang out, and I thought maybe he was travelling. I kept calling after that, and he never answered,” the woman related.

According to Ali, she received a call from the police around 21:00h and was instructed to go to the Brickdam Police Station in Georgetown. However, the woman was unable to go to the station at the time due to her infant child and sent her father instead.

Upon arriving there, the elderly man was informed that three juveniles had assaulted Williams on his way home and robbed him.

“The police… told my father that John was robbed, and took my father to the hospital to identify him. My father said when he went in, he saw John lying down wrapped up in a sheet with blood. He was dead.

“It was a robbery because he had money on him, I don’t know how much, and if the police have it or not. This is very hard. I don’t know how I am going to make out. I plan on asking for help. He was the sole breadwinner for the family. He took care of me and my father, who is a pensioner,” Ali lamented.

The woman added that she does not even know how she will be able to stand her husband’s funeral expenses.

“I don’t really have relatives that can help me. I am finding it very hard… we have four children; 11, 8, 4, and 8 months. This is hard. I need justice for my husband,” she stated.

According to the grieving wife, the police have since arrested two juveniles while the third suspect remains at large.

If anyone would like to assist John William’s family with funeral expenses, they can reach out to his wife Manesha Ali at 629-6753.