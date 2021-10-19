ECD man killed in bee attack

One day after he was found dead in a bee hive along the Montrose Seawalls, East Coast Demerara (ECD), the deceased has been identified as 66-year-old Haniff Mohamed.

Police stated at about 17:15h on Monday, the man’s body was discovered motionless at the Montrose Seawall, ECD with what appeared to be bee stings about his body.

Based on investigations, several residents were reportedly attacked and stung by bees in the area between 9:00h and 18:00h on Sunday.

Due to the attacks, the bee catcher was alerted to tend to the bees and upon his arrival on the seawalls at about 17:15h on Monday, the man was seen lying motionless on the ground.

He was then picked up by public-spirited persons and taken to the GPHC where he was pronounced dead on arrival. He was last seen on Sunday at about 20:00h. His body is at Memorial Gardens awaiting a post mortem.

This is the fourth reported person who died during a bee attack in the past two weeks.

Two weeks ago, 57-year-old John Sutherland of Eversham, Corentyne, Berbice, and 58-year-old Dorothy Adams of Rotterdam, East Bank Berbice, were killed during separate bee attacks in Berbice. A few days later, 62-year-old Sirpaul Hemraj, former Head of the Black Bush Water Users Association, and resident of Mibicuri South, Black Bush Polder, was attacked and killed by bees.

It was reported that Hemraj left the Mibicuri NDC Office on his motorcycle in the company of two others, to make checks on an excavator which was doing drainage works in the backdam.

Hemraj was sitting on his motorcycle while the other men were overseeing the work of the excavator when suddenly someone started to shout, “Bee!” Everyone began to run to safety, but Hemraj was left behind.

When the others returned to the location, they observed Hemraj lying on the ground covered in mud, with swellings about his body. He was rushed to the Mibicuri Public Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.