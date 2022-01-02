ECD man hospitalised with broken leg, hand after collision in Georgetown

A motorcyclist is now suffering a broken leg and hand after his bike was hit by a jeep at the intersection of Brickdam and Avenue of the Republic in Georgetown.

The injured man has been identified as 59-year-old Enrique Monize of Lot 2 School Road, Cove and John, East Coast Demerara.

It reported that around 17:05h on Saturday, the jeep, #PMM 1028, was proceeding north along the western side of Avenue of the Republic and as the driver approached the Brickdam intersection, where the traffic lights were not working, he claimed to have stopped his vehicle to ensure the road was clear and safe and then he continued crossing the said intersection proceeding further north.

It was then that he noticed the motorcyclist who was proceeding west along the southern side of Brickdam at a fast rate of speed without any safety helmet. He also noticed two police ranks on motorcycles driving at a fast rate behind the said motorcyclist and from all appearance he assumed that the police were trying to apprehended the said motorcyclist and upon seeing that he stopped in the centre of the said intersection.

The motorcyclist continued in the said direction at the said rate of speed and collided with the right side front portion of his vehicle.

As a result of the collision, both vehicles were damaged and due to the impact, the motorcyclist fell onto the road surface where he received injuries to his left foot and other parts of his body.

He was picked up in a conscious condition by personnel and taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital where he was seen and examined by doctors on duty and later admitted suffering from a broken left leg and broken left hand.

A breathalyzer test was conducted on the driver, a 19-year-old resident of Barnwell North, Mocha, East Bank Demerara, and no trace of alcohol was found to be in his system. Nevertheless, a otice of intended prosecution has been served as further investigations are continuing.