ECD man dies after falling from rooftop at construction site

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of 64-year-old Omrowa Shamlall called “Bunta” who reportedly fell from the rooftop of house at a construction site at Drill, Mahaicony, East Coast Demerara (ECD).

The Non Pariel, ECD man fell from the rooftop of the house at around 11:30h on February 4.

Police said the man was employed with his cousin who is a businessman, and, on the day in question, they were at the worksite when the incident occurred.

The businessman said one of his workmen began to scream and it was then he learnt that Shamlall had fallen from a beam on the housetop.

With the assistance of two workers, the victim was picked up and transported to Mahaicony Public Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Investigations are ongoing.