ECD house destroyed by fire

A house located at Agriculture Road, Triumph, East Coast Demerara (ECD) was today ago destroyed by fire.

It is unclear how the fire started but it is suspected to be electrical.

Rajendra Deonarine, one of four occupants, told INews that he heard a loud explosion in the upper flat of the two-storey building at around 12:00hrs. Within seconds, a fire erupted and started to rapidly spread across the building.

A small processing and manufacturing facility was being operated out of the building.

Deonarine, who is a workman who resides at the location, estimated that millions of dollars worth of products as well as personal belongings have been destroyed.

No one was injured. Investigations are ongoing.