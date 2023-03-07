ECD fisherman stabs wife to death

A fisherman this morning stabbed his reputed wife to death at their Hope Estate, East Coast Demerara (ECD) home after he accused her of being unfaithful.

Dead is 26-year-old Aneeza Ishmael.

The suspect has since confessed to the heinous crime. He is under guard at the Georgetown Public Hospital receiving medical attention after he consumed a poisonous substance after committing the act.

Police stated that Ishmael and the suspect who lived together had an ongoing domestic dispute after he would often times accuse her of being unfaithful.

Based on reports received, the woman left her home on Thursday last and went to a friend’s house at Better Hope, ECD where she spent several days.

However, she returned home on Monday at about 10:00h in the company of her sister, Fazeela with the intention of collecting her belongings but she was confronted by the suspect who asked her not to leave.

Due to her reluctance to stay, the suspect became angry, whipped out a knife from the waist of his pants, and attacked the woman.

Upon seeing this, the victim’s sister pushed her away and instructed her to run. Upon doing so, the suspect gave chase and caught her in the yard. It was then, he stabbed her in the neck, the left side face, and both hands.

The suspect then turned his attention to the victim’s sister but she put up a fight during which she received a wound to her left thumb. The suspect, after committing the act, reportedly inflicted several wounds on his body and consumed a poisonous substance.

He too fell to the ground. By this time, neighbours had alerted the police. Upon their arrival at the scene, Ishmael and the suspect was picked up and taken to the Nabaclis Hospital where they were both admitted.

Ishmael, nevertheless took her last breath at about 12:20h while receiving treatment. On the other hand, the suspect was escorted to the Georgetown Public Hospital where he was admitted as a patient under guard.