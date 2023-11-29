Eccles woman wins brand new Toyota Rush in KFC promotion

Tiffiny Tyrell

A female marketing professional is the winner of a brand new 2022 Toyota Rush vehicle as part of this year’s Christmas promotion launched by KFC Guyana.

Tiffiny Tyrrell was one of hundreds of participants in the KFC ‘Rush for a Bucket’ promotion, whereby there are weekly prizes to be won.

The promotion offers customers a chance to win a range of exciting prizes, including the grand prize of the 2022 Toyota Rush.

To participate in this promotion, customers had to purchase any bucket meals.

Tyrrell, a resident of Eccles, East Bank Demerara, is the second week’s lucky winner of the motorcar. The marketing manager is currently employed at Recertifying Gas Cylinders and Services (RGCS).

Tyrell explained that she had plans to purchase her very first car next year, but now, she no longer has to.

As the promotions continues, KFC’s Marketing Manager Pamella Manassen encouraged potential customers not to miss out on the opportunity to win the other remaining prizes still up for grabs.

The promotion runs up until December 23, 2023.