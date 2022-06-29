Eccles man remanded for cocaine found in home

Andrew Morgan

Eccles, East Bank Demerara (EBD) resident Andrew Morgan was today remanded to prison after officers found a quantity of cocaine at his home.

Morgan appeared at the Diamond/Grove Magistrate’s Court where he pleaded not guilty to the offence of trafficking narcotics.

Morgan, who was represented by attorney Stanley Moore, was, however, remanded to prison until August 4.

The discovery of the illegal substance was made on Monday by ranks of the Customs Anti-Narcotic Unit (CANU) who were acting on information received. The cocaine amounted to 3.278kg. CANU ranks also discovered a total of 27 9mm rounds, one .32 Taurus firearm along with one magazine and 25 matching .32 rounds.

Morgan is expected to soon face charges in relation to that offence.

Morgan’s brother, Peter Morgan, is a convicted drug trafficker.