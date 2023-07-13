EBD man remanded over $10M cocaine bust

A 32-year-old man who was arrested in a $10.6M cocaine bust at the Young Professionals Housing Scheme at Prospect, East Bank Demerara has been remanded to prison after his arraignment on Wednesday before Senior Magistrate Sunil Scarce at the Diamond/Golden Grove Magistrates’ Courts.

It is alleged that last Thursday, July 6, Parmanand Persaud, also known as ‘Jason’, of Herstelling, EBD,

had 10.52 kilograms of cocaine in his possession for the purpose of trafficking.

Persaud has denied the allegation, but has been

remanded to prison until August 28, when disclosures would be made in the matter.

A statement from the Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) has said that, on the day in question, ranks conducted an operation at the Young Professionals Housing Scheme at Prospect, EBD and intercepted motorcar PVV 4385 with Persaud inside.

A search was done on the vehicle in his presence, and nine brick-like parcels of suspected cocaine were found. As such, Persaud was arrested and escorted to CANU Headquarters along with the suspected narcotic. The narcotic tested positive as cocaine, and weighed approximately 23 pounds (about 10.52kg), which has a street value of approximately $10.6M. (G1)