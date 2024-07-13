EBD man remanded for illegal gun, ammo

León Moore, a 22-year-old porter from Phase Two Farm, East Bank Demerara, was remanded to prison after he was found in possession of an illegal firearm and ammunition.

The young man was arrested on Tuesday with the weapon and slapped with a Possession of Firearm and Ammunition without Licence charge.

The defendant appeared at Diamond Magistrate’s Court on Friday before His Worship Delon Bess, where he pleaded not guilty to the offence. He was remanded to prison and will return to court on July 19.