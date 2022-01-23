EBD man arrested with gun, ammo

A 24-year-old man was arrested this morning after he was found in possession of a firearm and matching ammunition.

The discovery was made at Craig, East Bank Demerara, by police ranks in Regional Division 4B (EBD), who were acting on information received.

The ranks from the Golden Grove/Diamond Police Station were on patrol duties at Third Street, Craig when the male was seen and a search was carried out on his person during which they unearthed one .38 special revolver with three live matching rounds and one spent shell casing in his pants pocket.

He was immediately told of the allegation, arrested and taken to the Golden Grove Police Station where the firearm, spent shell casing and the ammunition were lodged.

The suspect remains in custody pending charges.