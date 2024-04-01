Easter Messages 2024

Easter signifies importance of universal peace, brotherhood among all – PPP

Easter is one of our nation’s most anticipated holidays in which Guyanese from all backgrounds participate in the traditional kite-flying and other family-related activities that have become synonymous with the occasion.

It is foremost a very sacred time for Christians across the world marking the resurrection of Jesus Christ.

Easter also provides many pertinent lessons for all humanity and offers an abundance of hope that one will rise despite being confronted with insurmountable challenges.

It is that hope that gives meaningful purpose to all mankind for both personal and societal advancement.

On this auspicious occasion, the People’s Progressive Party (PPP) takes this opportunity to extend Easter Greetings to all Guyanese especially our brothers and sisters within the Christian community both here and in the Diaspora.

At this time, our Party urges reflection on the significance of this occasion and the importance it can play in helping to realize universal peace and brotherhood among all.

Easter, like many of our national holidays, transcends religious boundaries and Guyanese in communities across our country will flock and interact at various vantage points epitomizing the true spirit of the occasion in serving to bring people together.

Our Party also takes this occasion to remind of the need for safety while flying kites.Once again Happy Easter to all!

>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>

Easter reminds of compassion, empathy, and generosity towards one another, regardless of ethnicity – ERC

The Ethnic Relations Commission (ERC) extends Easter greetings to all Guyanese, especially our Christian brothers and sisters.

For Christians around the world, Easter holds profound significance as it commemorates theresurrection of Jesus Christ. It is a time to rejoice in the triumph of life over death and to reaffirm our faith in the promise of redemption and salvation.

Guyanese from all walks of life will come together during this time to celebrate the resurrection, some by attending special church services and others by partaking in the kite-flying tradition with their families.

At the heart of Easter lies a message of love, forgiveness, and reconciliation, values that resonate deeply with the mission of the Commission. Easter also marks the arrival of spring, a season symbolizing growth, rejuvenation, and the promise of brighter days ahead.

As we embrace the spirit of renewal, let us also reflect on the opportunities for personal and collective growth in our journey towards greater unity among our people.

The ERC remains committed to fostering understanding, respect, and solidarity among all religious groups in our society. Easter serves as a reminder of the importance of compassion, empathy, and generosity towards one another, regardless of our ethnicity.

Peace and fellowship for the Easter holiday.