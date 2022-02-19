East La Penitence shooting: Man wanted for killing daughter’s boyfriend

Dead Leon Gittens

Police ranks in Georgetown are on the hunt for a 44-year-old man, who fatally shot his daughter’s boyfriend.

Leon Gittens, 25, of lot 118 Cowan Street, Kingston, Georgetown was shot dead around midnight on Friday at Freeman Street, East La Penitence.

Police say Gittens, who shared an intimate relationship with the suspect’s daughter, was allegedly threatened earlier in January by the man.

It was reported that the young man went to the La Penitence location to pick up his girlfriend Friday night.

She told investigators that she observed her father dressed in a blue dress with a wig on his head and armed with a black handgun entering the yard, and as she ran for cover, she heard three loud explosions similar to that of gunshots after which the suspect ran from the yard and made good his escape.

Upon checking, she saw Gittens lying motionless in front of a bedroom and an alarm was raised.

The injured young man was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation where he was pronounced dead on arrival. The body is now at the GPHC mortuary awaiting a post mortem examination.

Efforts were made to locate the suspect but without success. Police continue efforts at apprehending him.