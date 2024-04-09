East Canje man turns 104

Jeojodhan Bharosi

A Goed Banana Land East Canje, Berbice resident has reached an extraordinary milestone – his 104th birthday.

Jeojodhan Bharosi, also known as Harold Bissoo, celebrated his birthday on Monday.

Currently, the man lives alone but is taken care of by a neighbour who holds him as a father figure.

The man’s 77-year-old daughter, Mona Jeojodhan said in his younger days, he worked as a cane harvester and was an avid participant in estate cricket matches.

The 104-year-old man’s hearing ability has diminished with age.

On Monday, he received a wheelchair from the Regional Health Department and two large hampers; one each from the Regional Democratic Council and Regional Police Division as birthday presents.