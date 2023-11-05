East Canje fatal stabbing: 17-Y-O suspect arrested – Police Commander

Dead: Shawn Persaud

Police in Regional Division #6 (East Berbice-Corentyne) have arrested the 17-year-old suspect who reportedly stabbed another teenager to death late Saturday night.

Shawn Persaud called “Buckman”, a 17-year-old resident of Besty Ground, East Canje, Berbice, was stabbed sometime around 19:00h at Adelphi Village, East Canje, on Saturday.

A 28-year-old eyewitness told police investigators that he was standing on the Adelphi Access Road when he heard shouting that, “Buckman get bore!”.

He then ran to the cross street and saw a crowd gathered over Persaud, who was lying on the ground.

The injured teenager was taken to the New Amsterdam Public Hospital where he was pronounced dead by a Doctor duty.

Divisional Commander, Shivpersaud Bacchus, has since disclosed that the 17-year-old suspect was arrested this afternoon and is assisting the police with the investigation.