Earthquake Recorded near Antigua and Barbuda

Earthquake Information:

UWI, SRC – Automatic Earthquake Location

DATE AND TIME: 2022-12-03 10:14 am

(Local Time) 2022-12-03 14:14 (UTC) MAGNITUDE: 3.9

LOCATION: Latitude: 17.52N

Longitude: 61.06W

Depth: 10 km

NEARBY CITIES: Saint John’s, Antigua and Barbuda, 98 km, NE Point-à-Pitre, Guadeloupe, 150 km, NNE Basseterre, Saint Kitts and Nevis, 187 km, E

*distance and direction to epicenter

If you felt this earthquake, please tell us (https://uwiseismic.com/connect/earthquake-feedback/) DISCLAIMER: this event has NOT been reviewed by an analyst.

It was automatically located by a seismological computational system, therefore, it is a PRELIMINARY result and this may vary when new additional data are processed.

