Dylan Efron – Zac Efron’s brother – touring Guyana

Dylan Efron during his time in Guyana [Photos taken from Dylan Efron’s Instagram Page]
Dylan Efron, a US film producer and brother of celebrity Zac Efron, is currently touring Guyana.
Dylan is known for a number of things including being a lover of the great outdoors and a producer on the popular Netflix show ‘Down to Earth’ which stars his brother, Zac.
Dylan arrived in Guyana on December 4 and immediately embarked on his Guyana Expedition.
He has so far visited the indigenous community of Paruima, Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni).
He also visited the breathtakingly beautiful Kamarang Falls, Uchi Falls and Kaieteur Falls.
According to his itinerary, Dylan is expected to depart Guyana on December 16.