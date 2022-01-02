Dutch police disperse thousands protesting against lockdown measures

The content originally appeared on: CNN
Amsterdam mayor Femke Halsema issued an emergency ordinance, empowering police to clear the central Museum Square, after the protesters violated a ban on holding public gatherings during the latest wave of coronavirus infections.
The protesters, who mostly did not wear masks and broke social distancing rules, also ignored an order not to hold a march and walked along a main thoroughfare, playing music and holding yellow umbrellas in a sign of opposition to the government measures
.
Thousands of protestors assembled in the Dutch capital, breaking social distancing rules to curb the spread of Covid-19.
The Netherlands went into a sudden lockdown
on December 19, with the government ordering the closure of all but essential stores, as well as restaurants, hairdressers, gyms, museums and other public places until at least January 14.
Public gatherings of more than two people are prohibited under the current set of restrictions.
Read More
Like other European countries
, the Netherlands imposed the measures in an effort to prevent a fresh wave of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus that could overwhelm an already strained healthcare system.