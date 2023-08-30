Duo shot during nightclub brawl in Bartica

A man and a teenage girl were during the wee hours of today shot during a nightclub brawl at Bartica, Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni).

Injured are 38-year-old Conroy Cox, a labourer of Third Avenue, Bartica who is said to be in a critical condition; and 18-year-old Lovella Douglas, an 18-year-old of Second Avenue, Bartica, whose condition is listed as stable.

Police said the suspect, a 46-year-old miner, who is a licenced firearm holder of Fifth Avenue, Bartica, is in custody.

Reports are that the victims and the suspect were at the Paradise Nightclub located at Third Avenue, Bartica when a friend of the suspect, whilst passing the table where the victims were sitting, hit the table, causing bottles containing alcohol to fall, spilling liquid onto the victims.

As a result, Cox and the suspect got into a heated argument, during which, Cox allegedly threw liquid in the suspect’s face and assaulted him.

Police said Cox then went away but returned shortly afterwards in a vehicle, where he continued to verbally abuse the suspect.

Cox reportedly then exited his vehicle and at this point, the suspect pulled out his licenced firearm and he discharged several rounds in the victim’s direction, hitting him three times to the abdomen.

In the process, the 18-year-old received a wound to her hand.

Both victims were rushed to the Bartica Hospital, where they were admitted patients. The crime scene was processed, and two 9MM spent shells were recovered.

Investigations are in progress.