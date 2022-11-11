Duo feared drowned after boat capsizes in Cuyuni River

Two rangers, who are former employees of the Guyana Geology and Mines Commission (GGMC) are feared drowned after the boat in which they were travelling capsized in the Cuyuni River, Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni).

The missing men are Terrance Thomas and Germaine LaRose.

Reports are that the incident occurred sometime between 03:00h and 04:00h on Thursday.

Reports are that the rangers, along with the captain of the vessel and another man, were on board at the time of the accident.

The captain and the other passenger managed to swim ashore, but the two rangers were not seen. The boat, which was loaded with fuel and other items left Imbaimadai and was heading to Jawalla, also in Region Seven.

Speaking with this publication on Thursday evening, a senior village official said that a search party was formed, but the two men were not found.

According to the official, while the boat and engine were not located, several drums of fuel, zinc sheets, and other items that were in the boat were found floating in the water.

GGMC Commissioner Newell Dennison told this publication on Thursday evening that a report was received about the incident, but he cannot confirmed if the missing men were current or former employees of the agency.

He said that he was told that one of the men is a former GGMC employee and he has since sought further information.

Police have since launched an investigation.