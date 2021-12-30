Duo busted with counterfeit US currency

Two men, aged 22 and 29, were on Thursday arrested after they were caught with a quantity of counterfeit US notes in their possession.

The discovery was made by ranks of the Guyana Police Force (GPF) who were conducting an operation at Dr Miller Street, Triumph, East Coast Demerara (ECD).

According to a brief statement from the police, a total of 10 US$20 bills all bearing serial # LL 000000000, one US$50 bill and one US$100 bill were unearthed.

The two suspects, who were in the house at the time of the operation, were arrested and taken to the Beterverwagting Police Station where they remain in custody.

Investigations are ongoing.