Duo busted with $6.5M worth of cocaine at Tucville

Officers of the Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) on Tuesday intercepted a motorcar and discovered $6.5M worth of cocaine within the vehicle.

The officers were conducting an intelligence-led operation at Guyhoc Park, Tucville, Georgetown.

The two occupants who were in the vehicle, a 43-year-old man who resides at the GDF Housing Scheme in West Ruimveldt, Georgetown and a 35-year-old man who resides at Gibson Street, Tucville were arrested.

The cocaine, which was contained in five packages, was taken to the CANU Headquarters for testing. The total weight was 5.814kg with a street value of $6.5M.