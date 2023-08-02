Duo arrested with illegal firearm

Ranks from the Vigilance Police Station this morning arrested two males who were in possession of an unlicensed firearm.

This was about 05:00h when officers from the station’s Anti-Crime Patrol responded to a report of gunshots fired at the Melanie market area on the East Coast of Demerara. While there, the officers observed two men acting suspiciously and searched them during which the weapon was found in the pant crotch of one of the suspects.

He was asked to produce a firearm license but failed.

Consequently, the two men were arrested and escorted along with the suspected Firearm to the Vigilance Police Station.

On arrival at the station, the weapon was inspected and observed to be a. 32 Taurus Pistol (without number).