Duo arrested trying to smuggle marijuana into prison

A male and female were taken into custody after some 249 grams of cannabis, intended to be delivered to two inmates in one of the country’s correctional facilities, were found in their possession.

The duo was arrested separately on Monday and Tuesday by ranks of the Guyana Police Force and the Guyana Prison Service, where they had gone to take items for two separate inmates.

On Monday at about 10:52hrs, Shannon Chichester arrived at the Prison Headquarters. Upon her arrival at the prison, a search was conducted on a bag she was carrying with a quantity of toothpaste.

Upon examination of the items, a number of plastic parcels with leaves, seeds and stems suspected to be cannabis were found. The woman was subsequently arrested. The parcels of cannabis amounted to 22 grammes.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday at approximately 12:50hrs, a routine search was conducted on Eon Jordan upon his arrival at the Prison Headquarters, where a quantity of seeds, leaves and stems suspected to be cannabis were found in two pairs of flipflops.

The man was subsequently arrested. The parcels of cannabis amounted to 227 grammes.

The suspects, who are cooperating with investigators, are likely to be arraigned in court soon.

Further, Director of Prisons Nicklon Elliot noted that smuggling contraband into a correctional facility is a felony that has serious consequences.

The Prison Head calls on both Prison Officers and civilians to recognise the dangers at which they place themselves, society and inmates by engaging in the trade of contraband within the penitentiary’s walls.