Duo arrested after 13lbs ganja found in freezer

Officers attached to the Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) have arrested two males following the discovery of a large quantity of cannabis at their residence in Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne).

The narcotics were unearthed on Saturday at Fort Ordinance Village, East Canje, Berbice.

CANU said its officers had conducted an operation at a residence in Fort Ordinance Village, East Berbice-Corentyne.

A subsequent search of the premises led to the discovery of several bulky parcels of suspected cannabis concealed in a freezer.

Two male individuals who were present at the premises during the operation were apprehended.

Shammy Edwards, 23 years, and Ken Subnar, 49 years, both residing at the saidaddress were escorted to CANU Headquarters along with the suspected narcotic.

The narcotic tested positive for cannabis, weighing approximately 5.994 kg (almost 13.21 lbs) with a street value of approximately GUY $ 1.8 million.

Investigations are ongoing.