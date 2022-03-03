Duo arrested after $1.2M in cocaine found at West Ruimveldt

Two men were arrested by the Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) on Wednesday following the discovery of a quantity of cocaine pellets during an operation at Front Road, West Ruimveldt, Georgetown.

Based on reports received, CANU officers conducted a search operation at a residence in the West Ruimveldt, Front Road area during which the wrapped pellets were found.

As such, Ron Reid, 49, and Nigel Dundas, 45, were arrested and escorted to CANU’s headquarters where th drugs were tested and confirmed to be cocaine.

The more than 100 pellets were weighed in the suspects’ presence and amounted to 1.084 kilogram, with a street value of $1.2 million.

According to a release issued by CANU, Reid is no stranger to the drug enforcement unit. On March 2, 2015, he, along with his common-law wife, was arrested with 70 grams of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking.

In 2017, CANU had issued a wanted bulletin for him after his associate Julius Watkins was intercepted at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA) with 114 cocaine pellets that he had ingested.

Watkins subsequently pleaded guilty and was sentenced to four years in prison. The following day, Reid turned himself into CANU.